North Carolina parents charged after son, 5, shoots sister

Posted 9:58 am, July 10, 2019, by

Ampley Outlaw and Shaquita Dickens

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A North Carolina sheriff’s office has filed charges against two parents after their 5-year-old son shot his 2-year-old sister in the face with a handgun, WSOC reported.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says Ampley Outlaw and Shaquita Dickens are charged with failure to store a firearm to protect a minor. Both are out of jail after posting $1,000 bond apiece, and it’s not known if they have attorneys.

Deputies say the boy picked up the unsecured 9 mm handgun on July 4 and shot his sister in their home in Grimesland, approximately 12 miles east of Greenville. The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

