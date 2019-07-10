× Names of victims, robber in deadly Steak ‘n Shake shooting in Charlotte identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A long-time restaurant employee was killed and two other people were seriously hurt after gunfire erupted at a crowded south Charlotte Steak ‘n Shake Tuesday, WSOC reported.

Officials said they responded around 11:30 a.m. to an armed robbery at the restaurant on South Boulevard.

Police said an employee at the Steak ‘n Shake was shot and killed by a robbery suspect.

Family members told WSOC that restaurant worker Darnell Harris, 48, intervened during the robbery, which led to the fatal shooting.

Of the two people taken to the hospital, one was the robbery suspect, identified as Eddie Doh, and the other person wounded was a customer, 53-year-old Robert Carpenter Jr.

Police said Carpenter was also shot by Doh.

Police confronted the suspect inside the restaurant and the situation spilled outside. At least one Pineville officer felt threatened and shot the suspect, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Suspect’s criminal background

Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Eddie Doh, who has a long criminal history, including assault, fraud and attempted robbery.

Doh had spent more than nine years in prison for being an accessory to the murder of 17-year-old Aerieal Patterson in 2011.

Doh was charged with first-degree murder, but a plea bargain was made in 2013.

He was convicted of accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and was sentenced to 87 to 114 months in prison, minus credit for time served.

He was just released from Albemarle Correctional Institution on Jan. 14 and was placed on probation.

CMPD said Doh remains in the hospital and will be charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.