Mother arrested for driving with her kids on the roof of her car – inside a pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON, Illinois- An Illinois mother was arrested after concerned residents noticed she was driving around with two kids on the roof of her car (inside) of an inflatable pool.

Police say Jennifer A. Janus Yeager,49, was driving westbound on Illinois Route 2, with a blue inflatable pool on the roof with the two children inside of the pool.

Officials say that Yeager drove into town to inflate the pool at a friends’ house and had her two young daughters ride inside of the empty pool to hold it down on their drive home.

Yeager was placed under arrest for two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct. Yeager was also cited for failure to secure a passenger under the age of 8 and under the age of 16.

Yeager was transported to the Dixon Police Department where she was processed and released after posting bond.