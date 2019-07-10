‘It was a miracle’: King family thankful to heroes who came to son’s rescue after near-drowning at beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING, N.C. -- A 12-year-old boy struggled in the water at Holden Beach. Just when everyone thought he was gone, angels came to his rescue.

“It was a miracle no doubt," said Lyndsey Floyd, the boy's mother.

Like any 12-year-old at the beach, Floyd’s son dove into a wave. But Levi never came up for air last Saturday while visiting Holden Beach. His dad frantically pulled him from the water.

“Levi's lifeless. There was nothing,” Floyd recalled.

The boy was blue from head to toe, had stopped breathing and had no pulse.

“It looked like [his father] threw 120 lbs of blue rubber. Like he wasn't even a person,” Floyd said.

Floyd's cousin, who is a nurse, started performing CPR.

“She did an amazing job but there was nothing,” Floyd said.

That's when two strangers, both nurses, rushed over to help.

“I did not know what was going on. I didn't know where I was and I just freaked out,” Levi said.

As those nurses continued CPR, Levi's family sang and prayed on the beach.

“I just remember running to them, 'Sing louder babies, just worship him louder. Sing louder.' And the louder they got as I ran back to Levi, I hear Derek yell, 'There's a pulse,'” Floyd said.

Derek Gibson was one of the nurses. Wednesday he and Levi reunited over FaceTime.

“You look so much better than the little blue kid I saw on the beach,” said Gibson, on FaceTime.

“Thank you so much,” Levi exclaimed.

It was a touching moment.

“I was like, 'This can't be real. I didn't drown. I don't remember it. It didn't happen.' But it did,” Levi said.

And a friendship formed.

“You just keep in touch with me and I thank you forever and ever,” Floyd said.

“I'm glad I'm sitting here with my family. I'm definitely grateful for those people,” Levi said.

“Myself, my husband, my babies -- we will never be the same. Never be the same. Nothing will ever be the same,” Floyd said.

Miraculously, Levi is completely healthy. His family plans to keep in touch with the heroes who saved his life.