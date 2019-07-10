Greensboro police respond to aggravated assault on Benjamin Benson Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police responded to an aggravated assault on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

Officers came to the 900 block of Benjamin Benson Street at 4:54 p.m.

The condition of the victim is still being evaluated at this time, police said.

Greensboro police did not say in the news release how the assault was committed but neighbors told FOX8's Olivia Steen they heard several gunshots in the area.

FOX8 is working to get additional information on this investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 36.061937 by -79.776086.

900 block of Benjamin Benson St, Greensboro, NC 27406

