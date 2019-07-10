Family involved in Disneyland brawl denied it happened, according to police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The family allegedly involved in a brawl that broke out at Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland last week have denied anything ever happened, according to police.

The family was “uncooperative” when police responded to the park, and there was no video available at the time, so officers did not make any arrests, said Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

In response to a tweet questioning the ongoing investigation into the fight, Anaheim police responded Tuesday saying, "the parties involved all denied anything occurred." Now that the video, which was posted to YouTube on Sunday, has become widely available, the “investigation can continue” and criminal charges could follow.

When APD were asked if the fight is a common occurrence, they said "it does happen when families get together in the heat and get irritated with each other."

Not a joke. There has to be an investigation. The parties involved all denied anything occurred and we were not there to witness it. The videos that were not available at the moment make things clear and the case has been presented to prosecutors — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) July 10, 2019

Video shows a group of people standing near Goofy’s Playhouse on Saturday when a man and a woman pushing a stroller with two children got into a heated argument, captured in the nearly 4 1/2-minute video.

A crowd of stunned bystanders watched the fight, including children whose loud cries can be heard in the background. Others tried to usher their young ones quickly past and away from the brawl. Family members and a park employee tried to intervene and defuse the situation, but the fight continued for several minutes.

A spokesman for the Anaheim city attorney's office said a decision on whether to file charges in the case will come after police finish their investigation, KTLA reported.