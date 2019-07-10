City of High Point working to create small-scale manufacturing corridor in the downtown area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A city built on manufacturing is returning its roots.

High Point is turning to small-scale manufacturing to create growth in the downtown area.

“It could be textiles, it could be metal, it could be food or it could be a brewery,” said Sandy Dunbeck, the executive vice president at the High Point Economic Development Corporation.

The city believes the properties near West Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, just south of the new Rockers stadium, are the new hot spot for investment.

The city’s economic development and planning departments created a map to figure out who owns the properties there. They want to fill the vacant spaces.

“Small manufacturers are really the ones that makes sense in this space,” Dunbeck said.

Some of the buildings may need some work, but the structure is there along with the resources to get up and running quickly.

“We have been making things for a long long time here so the capacity for a company to locate here and to get right into manufacturing is there,” Dunbeck said.

Justin Stabb moved his business, Stabb Designs, into the area in October. They create unique custom products from wood, metal and other materials.

“We just finished up a beer tap that was made out of a tree trunk,” Stabb said.

He says business is going well and he’s optimistic about the new corridor.

“Manufacturing and blue-collar work is quite attractive and interesting and there are so many people here that have that passion, have the history and the equipment that it can be brought back, just in a different light,” Stabb said.

A grant from Smart Growth America will help the city create a plan to redevelop the area.

On Thursday afternoon, High Point City Councilmembers will hear recommendations needed to create the corridor.