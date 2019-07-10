× Hamburger, hot dog buns sold at stores like Walmart, Aldi recalled over choking hazard; North Carolina included in distribution

Flowers Foods, a Georgia-based company, is recalling several varieties of hamburger and hot dog buns, bread, and rolls because they may contain small pieces of hard plastic which could be a choking hazard.

The products, including Wonder and Nature’s Own, were distributed to 18 states including North Carolina.

Flowers Foods said it launched the voluntary recall after finding small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment. The company says there have been no reports of injuries or illnesses.

The products were sent to retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The products were sold under brand names including 7-Eleven, Great Value, Home Pride, IGA, Publix and Wonder.

Customers who purchased the affected products should return them for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.

Here is the full list including UPC numbers.