Baker mistakes ‘Moana’ for ‘marijuana’ on birthday cake

Posted 9:47 am, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:49AM, July 10, 2019

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – A Georgia woman was shocked when she picked up her daughter’s birthday cake to find a marijuana-themed cake instead of Moana-themed.

Kensli Davis posted on Facebook saying her mom had ordered the cake through a local bakery. She gave the bakery picture of her daughter’s favorite Disney character, Moana.

Somehow the bakery misheard and decorated the woman’s cake with a large cannabis leaf (and a green “My Little Pony” horse smoking what appears to be a joint).

“That ice cream cake was still good though,” she said.

