Authorities searching for 3 small children reported missing in Tennessee

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for three small children that were reported missing in Tennessee Tuesday.

A statewide search is on for for 6-year-old Analia Essex, 2-year-old Abigail Nicole Christian and 1-year-old Michale Jimmy Lee Christian Jr.

The children are believed to be with their non-custodial parents Amanda Essex and Michale Christian, who are wanted for custodial interference.

They may be traveling to Minnesota in a white SUV.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.