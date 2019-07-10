Authorities searching for 3 small children reported missing in Tennessee

Posted 6:42 pm, July 10, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for three small children that were reported missing in Tennessee Tuesday.

A statewide search is on for for 6-year-old Analia Essex, 2-year-old Abigail Nicole Christian and 1-year-old Michale Jimmy Lee Christian Jr.

The children are believed to be with their non-custodial parents Amanda Essex and Michale Christian, who are wanted for custodial interference.

They may be traveling to Minnesota in a white SUV.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.