Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At performances by the Piedmont Wind Symphony, there's something for everyone.

“The community would benefit from a live presentation of those songs they love and maybe some of the music they`ve never heard of before,” said Tika Douthit, principal flute player. She is one of about 60 musicians who makes up the Piedmont Wind Symphony.

“We have a fantastic artistic director and he just really brings the music to life off the page,” Douthit said. “And to be part of the brush stroke is really unique and phenomenal at the same time.”

Lead by Matthew Troy, the group performs both traditional and contemporary music and is constantly working to set itself apart from other symphonies.

“We stand apart because of our creative program that we do,” said Matthew Troy, music director and conductor. “Concerts that aren`t your typical concerts you would think of from your symphony.”

And, according to Meghan Parsons, executive director, the concerts are accessible to a broad audience.

“It’s really important to the Piedmont Wind Symphony to make sure that music experiences are available to everyone," she said.

Parsons is in charge of everything from payroll to marketing, and thanks to a grant from the Winston-Salem Foundation, she's able to focus on it full-time.

“I really think it's helped raise the bar, artistically,” said Troy. It's also helped provide stability and it`s put us on a different platform so that we, as a non-profit organization, can do the things we need to do in terms of marketing, in terms of fundraising.”