4th suspect identified in shooting death of 5-year-old in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have identified a fourth suspect in the drive-by shooting death of a 5-year-old boy.

Santiago Rodriguez-Marcial, 17, has been charged with murder. Police are still looking for Rodriguez-Marcial.

Earlier this week, Winston-Salem police arrested three teenagers in connection with the shooting.

Investigators were able to locate the suspect vehicle and subsequently arrested a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 17-year-old identified as Oscar Mendez-Rodriguez.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to 2941 Cole Ridge Circle Apt E to a report of a shooting involving a 5-year-old boy. Police said the shooting was not random but the child was not the intended target.

Upon arrival, officers found the child suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities with EMS arrived, began lifesaving procedures and took the child to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by ambulance.

Medical staff performed emergency surgery; however, the child passed away around 8 p.m.

Investigators learned from witnesses that a silver passenger vehicle, occupied by several males, drove through the area and began firing handguns from the vehicle.

Witnesses described multiple rounds being fired and investigators located several fired shell casings in the area.

Fired rounds struck two other apartments and an unoccupied vehicle.

A total of three apartments were struck. No one else was injured.

Investigators were able to develop suspect information, which led them to an apartment located in the 3800 block of Old Vineyard Road.

They found the suspect vehicle there and arrested the three suspects.

A .38-caliber handgun was seized at this scene.

The three arrested suspects are in jail under no bond.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez-Marcial’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

