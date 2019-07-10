175 jobs to accompany new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store coming to Kernersville next year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today's Money Matters, Jane King says 175 jobs will accompany the new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store coming to Kernersville next year.

The Triad Business Journal reports a new restaurant will be built at 1750 Pecan Lane.

******

Facebook looks to double the percentage of women on staff. It also wants to double the number of black and Hispanic employees in the U.S.

The annual diversity report showed women made up 36 percent of all Facebook employees. At the senior leadership level, women accounted for 32 percent of employees.

The percentage of black and Hispanic workers were in the single digits.

******

Approximately 45 percent of newlyweds between the ages of 18 and 53 went into debt to pay for their wedding.

And once married, nearly half of the newlyweds who obtained wedding-related debt said money has caused them to consider divorce. On the flip side, only 9 percent of couples without wedding-related debt contemplate divorce.

One in 4 newlyweds wish they spent less on their wedding, and their biggest regret was spending too much on food and drink.

******

Boeing reported no new orders of the 737 max plane for a third straight month following two fatal crashes.

That sets up Airbus to take over as the world’s largest planemaker.

The U.S. aerospace giant’s best-selling max has been barred by safety regulators from flying passengers for almost four months, far longer than Boeing, its investors and airlines expected.

*****

Uber passengers can pay a higher fee if they want a bigger car and less talking.

The ride-hailing giant launched a new ‘comfort class’ where riders are guaranteed 36 inches of legroom in “newer” cars — meaning those that are under 5 years old — and they can request a preferred air temperature. Riders can also use the app to tell drivers they don’t want to chat, avoiding what some consider an awkward exchange.

******

Many tweets that use the #icecreamchallenge hashtag include lighthearted videos that thankfully don't feature people tampering with ice cream. Instead, they show people mocking the absurdly gross and dangerous challenge by reorganizing freezers, performing fake-out licks, and actually purchasing ice cream and walking outside the store with it before licking. There are even videos that show people buying ice cream normally.