Lanes reopened after wreck on I-85 south in Alamance County

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A wreck on Interstate 85 south in Alamance County shut down two lanes of traffic, the N.C. Department of Transportation reports.

The lanes were quickly reopened within about 30 minutes.

The wreck happened on I-85 south near Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road.

Burlington Fire Department said the call came in at 8:02 a.m. The scene was clear by 8:32 a.m.