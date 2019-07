Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We talk a lot about shark attacks, but there's another creature you're probably more likely to run into when you hit the beach.

And you could be feet away from it and still get stung.

That's jellyfish.

We're talking to Mary Allison Hudson, a doctor with Novant Pediatrics in Oak Hollow.

There are a lot of supposed remedies we hear about to treat a jellyfish sting — but which ones work?