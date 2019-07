Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the entire week, the FOX8 morning team is taking a trip down memory lane.

Tracy Clemons rolled cinnamon rolls at the mall for his summer job and senior year. So, to see if his baking skills were still on point, he spent a morning at Fancy Pastry Shop in Lexington.

Bakery Owner David Rothrock says equipment and the recipes haven’t changed since his father-in-law opened it 50 years ago. Everything is made from scratch, even their pie crusts and glaze.