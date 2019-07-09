Surveillance camera captures drive-by shooting in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A home security video shows a blue Hyundai head down Steele Street. You can see a passenger sit up out of the car window and fire multiple shots.

High Point police say it happened on the Fourth of July.

No one was hurt, but two homes and several cars were hit. Investigators found 12 shell casings.

Neighbors who spoke with FOX8 on Tuesday say they are on edge.

One woman told FOX8 she thought the bullets were fireworks but became terrified when she saw the surveillance footage.

“It’s horrifying,” she said. “We are all out and about in our yards playing with children. We all feel like we are subject to be injured anytime."

This is the second drive-by shooting on the street in eight months.

Surveillance footage captured a driver of a green Mercedes shoot at a group in November. A 16-year-old was injured. (link to old story)

Since then, neighbors told us several of them have purchased security cameras.

The woman who spoke to FOX8 said it is going to take a community effort to find a solution to the violence.

“I think that we are all victims in this,” she said. “I think that even the shooters are victims in this. I think there is a breakdown somewhere in the home system, in the family system. It’s not a single person issue and I think until everybody gets involved. I don’t see a good solution anytime soon.”

Neighbors also hope the city of High Point helps them out.

They’d like to see a gate added between Steele Street and Oakwood Cemetery, so drivers can’t speed through.