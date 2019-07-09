× Person injured in officer-involved shooting in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened Tuesday when they were trying to serve a warrant on Oteen Church Road in Asheville.

The suspect was then taken to Mission Hospital.

There is no word yet on the suspect’s condition.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called, police say.

This is a developing story.

As Officers were attempting to serve warrant on Oteen Church Road, an officer was involved in a shooting. The suspect was transported to Mission Hospital. This is very early stages of investigation. Per policy, the SBI has been called in to preserve integrity of investigation. — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) July 9, 2019