Person injured in officer-involved shooting in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Police say the shooting happened Tuesday when they were trying to serve a warrant on Oteen Church Road in Asheville.
The suspect was then taken to Mission Hospital.
There is no word yet on the suspect’s condition.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called, police say.
This is a developing story.
