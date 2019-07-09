North Carolina’s fastest growing job, Amazon workers plan to strike on Prime Day and more

Posted 7:44 am, July 9, 2019, by

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses North Carolina's fastest growing job, Amazon workers who plan to strike on Prime Day and a ranking that put North Carolina as the nation's top 14th state to start a business.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.