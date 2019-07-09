× Missing Charlotte grandma found alive lying face down in creekbed

Charlotte, N.C. — Officials said a grandmother who had not been seen in five days was found alive in the woods behind her west Charlotte apartment complex, WSOC reports.

Sandra Adams, 69, was reported missing after family members went to check on her at her Midland Avenue apartment Friday morning.

They said Adams was last seen Wednesday and was known to walk around her complex but always came home.

After days of searching, Adams’ grandson, Nate Cassel, and his friend, Shawn Willis, decided to search one last time, thinking she was close to her apartment.

On Monday morning, Cassel and three of his friends fought their way through the heat and heavy brush along the small creek behind Adam’s place.

They searched around the park until they found her in a creekbed, lying face down.

Cassel thought he may have lost her and called his family. The family then called the police.

When an officer arrived, he went to see the body and Adams raised her arm up, shocking everyone.

“It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing, a big blessing,” Cassel said. “A miracle. She’s a strong lady.”

Adams had enough strength to tell police that she fell on a walk and no foul-play is suspected.