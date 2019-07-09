× Man shoots 4-year-old grandson, stabs daughter before killing self in Warren County

MANSON, N.C. — A stabbing and shooting in Warren County has resulted in three deaths, including a 4-year-old, according to Sheriff Johnny Williams, WTVD reports.

Authorities said they believe John Hargrove, the father of 21-year-old Jada Swindell, stabbed her to death before shooting his 4-year old grandson and a 15-year old family friend.

The violence happened off Ellington Road in Manson around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Investigators arrived at the home to find two adults, a man and a woman, dead on the floor.

Authorities believe John Hargrove, the father of Jada Swindell, stabbed her to death, shot his 4-year old grandson and a 15-year old family friend. 4-year old died in surgery last night. Hargrove appears to have killed himself. 15-year old girl still at Duke @ABC11_WTVD https://t.co/TOfYqb4OeL — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) July 9, 2019

Two children, ages 15 and 4, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The 4-year-old later died during surgery at the hospital.

Williams said Hargrove appears to have killed himself after the violent outburst. The 15-year-old girl remains in the hospital.

MORE: NC Hwy. Patrol responded to quadruple shooting scene along with Warren Co. deputies. SBI now assisting in investigation.

Neighbors in this rural community were shocked to hear the news. Many thought the house at 132 Ellington Rd. was unoccupied. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/NQtwZhwatc — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) July 9, 2019