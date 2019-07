Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this week's Forever Family, we visit back with Josiah.

He is an intelligent young child who is 9 years old and dreams of becoming an engineer.

Josiah is looking for a forever family with his two sisters. They're a loving tight-knit bunch.

They will be separated if they don't find a family willing to take them together.

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact foreverfamily.org.