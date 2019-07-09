High Point University continues to grow with new buildings under construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University just keeps getting bigger.

High Point University President Nido Qubein is sticking to his promise of creating a learning environment that everyone will enjoy and benefit from. Since 2005, the school has tripled in size

"This is why we're focused on building the kind of buildings, attracting the kind of faculty and resourcing our students in ways that can help them to have a life filled with success and framed with significance," Qubein said.

Right now, crews are working to finish the new undergraduate sciences building and a new basketball arena and conference center.

The new undergraduate sciences building is expected to be done next fall.

Construction is expected to finish up on the new basketball arena and conference center in 2020.