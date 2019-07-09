× High Point man wins $200,000 on scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. — A High Point man became the second person to win the $200,000 prize in the $500 Loaded game, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Magar bought the $5 ticket at the Pick-N-Go on Eastchester Drive. He scratched the ticket in the store and found out he won the top prize.

He claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday.

After the required federal and state withholdings, he took home $141,501.

$500 Loaded launched in May with five top prizes of $200,000. There are still three top prizes left.