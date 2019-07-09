Heartbreaking photo shows bride’s grandfather eating alone next to memorial for late wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALDERSON, W.Va. -- A touching yet heartbreaking moment was captured on camera at a West Virginia woman's wedding.

A man is seen eating alone at a memorial for his late wife during his granddaughter's wedding in Alderson.

Pawpaw sat and ate with mawmaw today at my wedding 🥺 pic.twitter.com/GEXWMCfgXB — Sahrah Elswick (@sahrahMichelle) July 7, 2019

Sahrah Elswick and the groom had said their vows and the family was sitting down for dinner.

Elswick's grandfather, whom she calls "pawpaw," sat down in front of the decorated memorial featuring photographs of his beloved wife, affectionately known as "mawmaw," and had a quiet meal by her side, Fox News reported.

On the memorial were the words, “We know you would be here today if heaven wasn't so far away.”

Elswick shared the photos on Twitter where they have been liked more than 171,000 times and retweeted more than 18,000 times.