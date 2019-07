A free Publix grocery coupon scam is making the rounds on social media.

Snopes reports that the $80 off fraudulent coupon started showing up on Facebook in July.

Another coupon scam is making the rounds on Facebook, this time promising $80 to spend at the Publix supermarket chain, all for taking a 10-second survey. In September 2018, a similar scam offered $75. https://t.co/iG20tIFykg — snopes.com (@snopes) July 9, 2019

This is not the first time a similar scam has appeared on social media.

In September 2018, a “Get $75 off any purchase of $80 or more” fake Publix coupon made the rounds.

The fake coupons are a type of survey scam, where users have to include personal information.