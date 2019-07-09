Chick-fil-A gives out free meals Tuesday for Cow Appreciation Day

Famous ' Eat Mor Chikin ' cows at parade leading up to the Chick-fil-A bowl game. Event took place at the Georgia Dome with Clemson and LSU on December 31, 2012. (Getty Images)

If you’re looking for free chicken, throw on your cow suit and get moo-ving.

Tuesday is Chick-fil-A’s 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day.

The chicken chain is giving out free food at restaurants for any customer who comes in dressed like a cow.

Adults can get a free entree, and children can get a free breakfast entree or kid’s meal.

Chick-fil-A says you can make or buy your costume and will count you in if you’re wearing “any sort of cow apparel, really.”

Guests can meander on over anytime between opening and 7 p.m.

“We are excited to celebrate the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day in our restaurants across the country,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, in a news release. “We are grateful for our customers’ enthusiasm toward this fun annual tradition.”

