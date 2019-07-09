1 person dead, 2 with life-threatening injuries after shooting at Charlotte Steak n’ Shake

Posted 12:37 pm, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:51PM, July 9, 2019

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died and two others have been seriously injured in a reported officer-involved shooting at a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant in south Charlotte, WSOC reports.

Emergency crews were called to the Steak ‘n Shake on South Boulevard, near Westinghouse Boulevard, around 11:30 a.m.

MEDIC said it was sending several units to the scene because there were multiple victims.

It was unclear who was injured or what prompted the shooting, and police have not released any other details, only saying the shooting stemmed from a robbery.

Two people were seen being loaded into ambulances.

One southbound lane of South Boulevard was closed.

