1 person dead, 2 with life-threatening injuries after shooting at Charlotte Steak n' Shake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died and two others have been seriously injured in a reported officer-involved shooting at a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant in south Charlotte, WSOC reports.

Emergency crews were called to the Steak ‘n Shake on South Boulevard, near Westinghouse Boulevard, around 11:30 a.m.

MEDIC said it was sending several units to the scene because there were multiple victims.

We are live over a reported shooting at the Steak & Shake on South Blvd. Per MEDIC: 1 person is dead. 2 others have life threatening injuries. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/QuVd4jEeYW — Michael Stolp (@StolpWSOC9) July 9, 2019

It was unclear who was injured or what prompted the shooting, and police have not released any other details, only saying the shooting stemmed from a robbery.

Two people were seen being loaded into ambulances.

One southbound lane of South Boulevard was closed.

#BREAKING: OB South Blvd. is down to 1 lane between Westinghouse Blvd. & I-485 due to an officer involved shooting at the Steak N'Shake. We are live now on @wsoctv #cltraffic #clttraffic #clt pic.twitter.com/i1tkwW8ii6 — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) July 9, 2019