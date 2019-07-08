× Woman drowns in Myrtle Beach, authorities say

Myrtle Beach, S.C. — A woman drowned in the northern section of Myrtle Beach on Sunday, according to Myrtle Beach Sun News.

Around 6:40 p.m., ocean rescue crews were called to the northern area of Myrtle Beach in response to a report of a swimmer in distress.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office reportedly arrived after the rescue crews.

The coroner’s office performed an autopsy and found the cause of death was drowning, according to Darris Fowler, the Horry County deputy coroner.

The victim is a 50-year-old woman.