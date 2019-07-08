Wild horse hit by vehicle on Outer Banks

COROLLA, N.C. — A wild horse on the Outer Banks was hit by a vehicle Friday, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

At about 9 p.m., a driver crashed into the animal, leaving the vehicle significantly damaged.

The horse managed to run away after the crash.

According to the horse fund, the driver called 911 and waited for law enforcement.

Crews spent Saturday searching for the injured animal and, with the help of the driver, were able to identify the horse as Amadeo Jr., a sorrel horse with a white blaze, or white stripe on its face, on Sunday.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund reports crews had observed some swelling and abrasions on the horse’s muzzle, including a gash on his nose “but nothing that looks too serious.”

The horse fund plans to monitor the horse for the next week or two to make sure there are no other issues.

“Right now we are cautiously optimistic that he did not sustain any serious injuries,” the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said.