The State Employees’ Credit Union in Statesville robbed, suspects fled, authorities say

Posted 1:13 pm, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:12PM, July 8, 2019

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The State Employees’ Credit Union in Statesville was involved in an armed robbery on Monday, according to the Iredell County Firewire.

They tweeted at 9:50 a.m. that the armed robbery suspects had fled north in a white Honda on Highway 115.

A dye pack reportedly exploded when the suspects fled and deputies are attempting to recover the money from the road.

The suspect’s vehicle, a white 2010 four-door Honda Accord, was found abandoned on Canopy Oak Lane, the Firewire says.

K-9s are also reportedly on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Google Map for coordinates 35.810677 by -80.910275.

