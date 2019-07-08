South Carolina woman charged after allegedly throwing a snake at a woman and stealing her car

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Police say a Greenville woman is accused of assaulting a woman by throwing a snake at her, stealing her car and driving it through barriers downtown, WYFF reports.

Police said they were called to investigate a carjacking report at 8:20 p.m. Friday.

The victim told the police that a woman threw a black snake at her and stole her SUV.

At around 8:30 p.m., an officer saw someone drive through barriers that were set up for a pole-vaulting event scheduled for Saturday.

Officers said a woman, identified later as Hilmary Moreno-Berrios, refused to stop when an officer tried to perform a traffic stop.

Police say they were then led on a chase that ended when the SUV hit an occupied vehicle.

Moreno-Berrios was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center after she was arrested trying to get into a church, officers said.

Moreno-Berrios is charged with carjacking and several other charges.

Police say they released the non-venomous snake into the woods.