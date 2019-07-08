South Carolina woman charged after allegedly throwing a snake at a woman and stealing her car

Posted 2:45 pm, July 8, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Police say a Greenville woman is accused of assaulting a woman by throwing a snake at her, stealing her car and driving it through barriers downtown, WYFF reports.

Police said they were called to investigate a carjacking report at 8:20 p.m. Friday.

The victim told the police that a woman threw a black snake at her and stole her SUV.

At around 8:30 p.m., an officer saw someone drive through barriers that were set up for a pole-vaulting event scheduled for Saturday.

Officers said a woman, identified later as Hilmary Moreno-Berrios, refused to stop when an officer tried to perform a traffic stop.

Police say they were then led on a chase that ended when the SUV hit an occupied vehicle.

Moreno-Berrios was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center after she was arrested trying to get into a church, officers said.

Moreno-Berrios is charged with carjacking and several other charges.

Police say they released the non-venomous snake into the woods.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.