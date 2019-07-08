× Salisbury police obtain warrants for suspected Waffle House shooter who may be in Davie County

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury detectives have obtained warrants for the arrest of Jaquan Kamai Morris for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Police say they think he may be in Mocksville, Woodleaf or Salisbury.

Police also say Morris should be considered armed and dangerous and to call 911 if you see him.

Police are searching for Morris after his alleged involvement in a Waffle House shooting on Sunday.

They say an argument between two Waffle House customers on East Innes Street ended with gunfire, according to WBTV. Two men came into the Waffle House around 3:00 a.m. and started arguing and minutes later, one man shot the other several time, investigators say. Police say the victim underwent surgery after he was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He is listed as being in critical but stable condition. None of the other customers or employees in the Waffle House were injured, according to police. No arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing.

In ref to the 6/30 shooting at Waffle House on E Innes Detectives obt warrants for Jaquan Kamai Morris for Att. Murder & Assault w/Deadly Weapon. He may be in Mocksville,Woodleaf or Salisbury. Mr Morris should be considered armed & dangerous. Call 911 or Crime Stoppers if seen. pic.twitter.com/rHWdukHHwN — SalisburyPD (@SalisburyNCPD) July 8, 2019