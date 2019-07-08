North Carolina K-9 found days after running away during Fourth of July fireworks

CONCORD, N.C. — It took more than four days, but K-9 and handler have been reunited, according to a Cabarrus County news release.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the public for their vigilance and outpouring of support throughout this ordeal,” said Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw. “We’re glad to have Igor back.”

It was about 9:45 p.m. on the Fourth of July, when Igor’s handler brought the bomb detection dog outside to relieve himself.

Suddenly, fireworks cracked in the air.

Igor, who was off leash per standard practice, bolted away and disappeared near Oregon Avenue in Kannapolis.

His handler called for him, but the K-9 didn’t return.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office called for the community to look out for the playful Belgian Malinois.

It wasn’t until 6:43 a.m. Monday morning, more than three days after Igor’s disappearance, that the sheriff’s office found a lead.

Deputies found Igor at 284 Executive Park Drive, less than half a mile from where he ran and brought the K-9 to a veterinarian.

According to deputies, he didn’t appear to have signs of distress or injury.

After a chance to relax, the sheriff’s office plans to welcome Igor back to work.