Man accused of stabbing in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man allegedly stabbed someone, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The release says patrol units responded to Redwood Drive on Sunday to a call about a possible stabbing.

When patrol units arrived, they say they found the victim with multiple cuts to the abdomen.

The victim was then taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The suspect, Winfred Mitchell Scott, 67, of Asheboro, was identified by a witness, the news release says.

Scott was then placed under arrest and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center, deputies say.

Scott is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.

He was given a $200,000 secured bond and his first court appearance is set for Monday.

The release says the condition of the victim is unknown right now.

The investigation is ongoing.