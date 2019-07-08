× Georgia deputy shot, killed while chasing multiple burglary suspects

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy was shot and killed Sunday after trying to stop a stolen vehicle suspected to have been involved in multiple burglaries over the weekend.

When patrol deputies attempted to stop the vehicle Sunday night, it crashed and several suspects got out and ran, according to a press release from the Hall County’s Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies chased them and gunfire was eventually exchanged.

One of the deputies in the chase was wounded and transferred to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The deputy’s name is not being released pending notification of his family, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the suspects, believed to be the one who was shooting, was also hit by gunfire and taken to a medical center for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

The Gainesville Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Gwinnett County Police Department are all assisting in the search for the remaining suspects who are believed to be armed and dangerous, the office said.

The are no descriptions of the suspects at this time.