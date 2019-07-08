× Family photo op in Myrtle Beach ends with a shark swimming in shallow water

Myrtle Beach, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach family nearly had a vacation picture photo-bombed by a 4-foot shark on Saturday, Myrtle Beach Sun news reports.

Susan Bare and her family were posing for a family photo in ankle-deep water at 12:44 p.m. when lifeguards told them to get out of the water.

Bare and her family didn’t know why they were told the leave the ocean.

The lifeguard just told them the reason was “big fish.”

“We turned right then and saw it,” Bare said. “I’m talking a foot from us. It was in such shallow water it was unreal.”

4 foot shark yesterday at North MYRTLe Beach 😩 pic.twitter.com/YPr6UsiSHY — Susan Bare (@MommamooreSusan) July 7, 2019