Davidson County rescue crews challenged by rough weather

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Wet weekend weather was a challenge for rescue teams in Davidson County.

A man got stuck in the mud about half a mile off Rogers Road in Lexington on Sunday. And on top of that, the driver got hurt trying to free his truck.

It was a tough call for the South Lexington Fire Department, Davidson County EMS and Davidson Rescue Squad.

"There was no way to have gotten him out of the woods," said Eric Morrow, Davidson County Rescue Squad chief. "He was probably at least a 200-pound patient and you're trying to get a 200-pound patient through the rough terrain. There was no way."

Rescue vehicles also got stuck, so the squad turned to plan B: the Gator.

"It was dark back in there. It was something. Probably at least two feet of mud and water," Morrow said.

After eight hours, crews freed the man from the mud and got him to a local hospital.

"You're coming through there and your foot gets stuck in the mud. Sometimes you lose your shoe," Morrow said.

The rescue chief warns other people not wait to ask for help if you ever get stuck.

"Don't try to do it alone. Get some help and just be careful," Morrow said. "And if you can't get it out, call a wrecker service."

A Homeland Security grant helped purchase the Gator. Since then, it's been used six times for emergencies.