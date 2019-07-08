City of Greensboro working to make it easier for visitors to get around town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro has a lot to offer visitors and city officials want to make sure people coming to town know how to get to all the great places.

Right now, there are people looking at how many wayfinding signs are in Greensboro and figuring out where more signage is needed.

In 2016, voters approved a $25 million streetscape bond. Wayfinding is one of the upgrades included.

The Greensboro City Council approved more than $200,000 for a wayfinding plan in February.

“It’s all about ease,” said Zack Matheny, the president of Downtown Greensboro Inc. “Downtown Greensboro doesn’t have a highway beside it, so you have to work to find something."

Matheny said some of the wayfinding signs currently in downtown Greensboro are nearly 20 years old.

“We are a bit behind," Matheny said. “The plan is to replace them with larger signs. They will be brighter.”

Public input will also be considered.

When complete, the signs should compliment the digital kiosks FOX8 first told you about in February. They are expected to start popping up at the end of this month.

Matheny says the goal is to have everything done by March 2020 when a lot of people are expected to be in town.

“We got the men’s and women’s ACC tournaments. We got the NCAA tournaments. And, of course, downtown we have the opening of the Tanger Performing Arts Center,” Matheny said.

Some of the $25 million streetscape bond is also being used to change Green Street downtown into a two-way road. That’s expected to happen sometime in September. Upgrades to Davie Street are also expected to happen soon.