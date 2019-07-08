Bear accidentally takes car for downhill joyride
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One bear had a ride to remember after making its way into a car on Independence Day in Colorado.
The Boulder County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that a bear managed to open the unlocked driver’s side door to a car and went inside.
The door closed behind it, sending the bear searching for a way out.
As it tried to dig through the doors, the bear “butt-shifted” the car into neutral, according to the sheriff’s office.
That’s when the car started rolling — downhill.
The car rolled off a driveway and down about 100 feet before smashing into a tree.
The car was totaled, but the door popped open, freeing the captive car thief.
The sheriff’s office said the bear “fled on foot… er, on paws in an unknown direction.”
40.151211 -105.500548