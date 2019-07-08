× Bear accidentally takes car for downhill joyride

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One bear had a ride to remember after making its way into a car on Independence Day in Colorado.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that a bear managed to open the unlocked driver’s side door to a car and went inside.

The door closed behind it, sending the bear searching for a way out.

As it tried to dig through the doors, the bear “butt-shifted” the car into neutral, according to the sheriff’s office.

That’s when the car started rolling — downhill.

The car rolled off a driveway and down about 100 feet before smashing into a tree.

The car was totaled, but the door popped open, freeing the captive car thief.

The sheriff’s office said the bear “fled on foot… er, on paws in an unknown direction.”