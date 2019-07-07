× Woman charged with attempted murder after accidentally shooting her husband during road rage incident

DODGE CITY, Ala. — A woman is now in custody after shooting her husband when she was trying to shoot someone else during a road rage incident, according to WBRC.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 69 and continued from there to a home, authorities say.

Authorities said Erica Cole was trying to shoot a second party involved in the road rage incident but accidentally shot her husband instead.

Cole has been charged with attempted murder, assault two and reckless endangerment.

She is currently being held without a bond at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Cole’s husband suffered a gunshot wound to the head and his condition is unknown at this time.