Tonight’s MUSEP concert in Greensboro canceled due to weather

Posted 5:18 pm, July 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:17PM, July 7, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The MUSEP concert planned for Sunday night in Greensboro has been canceled due to weather.

In a Facebook post, MUSEP said “Due to weather conditions and safety concerns we are cancelling tonight’s MUSEP concert. See you next week at 6:30 p.m. at LeBauer Park.”

The Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park Concert Series provides free concerts every Sunday from June through August in local parks in Greensboro.

