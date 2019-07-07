× Police say they have identified the driver who was shot by an officer in Greensboro after fleeing police

GREENSBORO, NC — Police say they have identified the woman who was shot by an officer in Greensboro after fleeing a crime scene in a vehicle, according to Greensboro Police Department news release.

Police say they have identified Paulickia Jazzmun Hairston, 27, as the driver and the investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been released at this time.

The release says that at around 10:50 p.m., Greensboro police responded to a report about a disorder involving firearms at 1810 Willomore St.

When officers arrived, they were told by multiple people that a silver vehicle was involved in the disorder.

Police say that officers on foot tried to stop the the vehicle, but it fled by accelerating and driving around another vehicle in the direction of the officers

One officer fired his gun and hit the driver of the vehicle, police say.

This caused the vehicle to come to a stop and a passenger fled the scene on foot.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The GPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Professional Standards Division are investigating.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty pending the results of the investigation, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000