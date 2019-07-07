Person shot in Greensboro, suspected shooter got away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A person was shot in Greensboro and the suspected shooter was not caught, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened at 9:51 p.m. on Saturday at a convenience store on 1411 W. Gate City Blvd.

Officers say that when they arrived, they saw the suspect's vehicle and two suspects inside.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

The suspects lead officers on a seven mile chase that ended with the driver being arrested on Creek Ridge Road and Harley Drive, police say.

Police say the passenger, who is the suspected shooter, got away.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.