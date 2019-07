Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- One adult and two children had to leave their home after a fire in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The WSFD responded to a kitchen fire at the 1100 block of Peachtree Street when a call came in at 12:10 a.m.

The fire department says Red Cross is helping the victims find somewhere to stay.

No one was injured in the fire.