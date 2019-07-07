Florida man arrested after pretending to be a deputy and pulling over a real one

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested in Florida for impersonating a public officer after he tried to pull over a real deputy, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The release says Barry Lee Hastings Jr., 35, was booked by the HCSO when he tried to pull over an off-duty Lee County deputy on Thursday.

Hastings was reportedly driving a black Crown Victoria with white and amber emergency lights installed as well as a functioning siren box, similar to HCSO’s, and a CB radio.

Deputies say that after Hastings pulled behind the deputy with his lights flashing, he told the deputy to “slow down.”

The deputy and Hastings pulled over on the shoulder where the deputy asked Hastings twice to provide credentials, the release says.

Hastings said his credentials were at the office and told the deputy he “could follow him back to the ‘station’ so he could obtain and show him his

credentials.”

The release says the deputy then told Hastings he was going to get law enforcement involved and dialed 911.

Hastings fled the scene and was stopped by an on-duty deputy and placed under arrest, deputies say

Hastings was released on Friday on a cash bond, according to the jail website.