Burlington World War II veteran awarded Bronze Star

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- North Carolina representative, Mark Walker, presented the Bronze Star medal on Saturday to a retired World War II veteran, who lives in Burlington.

Vincent Corsini served in the U.S. Army as an ammunition carrier.

He arrived at Omaha Beach on D-Day.

He also returned to Normandy just weeks ago for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

On Saturday, he was awarded the Bronze Star: a U.S. Military decoration awarded for heroic achievement.

"...under fire, to have a man on your left and right...means that there's a superior being looking down upon me. I was meant to come home," Corsini said.