Burlington World War II veteran awarded Bronze Star

Posted 12:37 pm, July 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:36PM, July 7, 2019

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- North Carolina representative, Mark Walker, presented the Bronze Star medal on Saturday to a retired World War II veteran, who lives in Burlington.

Vincent Corsini served in the U.S. Army as an ammunition carrier.

He arrived at Omaha Beach on D-Day.

He also returned to Normandy just weeks ago for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

On Saturday, he was awarded the Bronze Star: a U.S. Military decoration awarded for heroic achievement.

"...under fire, to have a man on your left and right...means that there's a superior being looking down upon me. I was meant to come home," Corsini said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.