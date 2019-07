Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Flash floods are causing street flooding in the Big Tree Way and Wendover area of Greensboro.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh has also issued a flash flood warning for Guildford County and Alamance County until 8 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to be cautious when traveling through Big Tree Way at W. Wendover Avenue and W. Wendover Avenue at Bridford Parkway, according to a City of Greensboro news release.