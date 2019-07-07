× Accident in South Carolina sends nine people to the hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — An accident involving nine cars in South Carolina resulted in nine people being taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee.

Nine people were taken to the hospital as a result. 14 other people signed transport waivers.

Traffic movement is down to one lane as responders work to clear the scene.

