Accident in South Carolina sends nine people to the hospital

Posted 1:38 pm, July 7, 2019, by

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — An accident involving nine cars in South Carolina resulted in nine people being taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee.

Nine people were taken to the hospital as a result. 14 other people signed transport waivers.

Traffic movement is down to one lane as responders work to clear the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.