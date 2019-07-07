A historic downtown Winston-Salem building could become a food lover’s dream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A huge empty space inside a historic downtown Winston-Salem building could turn into a food lover's dream.

It could also become a place to brainstorm your next big idea.

FOX8 got a sneak peak of what's next for The Sentinel Commons.

"It's 27,000 square feet," said Kane Wilkerson, the property manager.

Wilkerson, the Arden Group and Lambert Architecture see it as thousands of feet of pure potential.

"We feel like this is going to be the next wave of growth for this side of downtown," Wilkerson said.

The concrete walls and musty windows in the former printing press room of the Sentinel Commons building will hopefully become the frame of an envisioned food hall.

"A food hall is well-curated, local source foods in centralized location like downtown," Wilkerson said. "It's social. You have multiple bays, multiple vendors that create a well-curated mix of different cultures in one location."

Wilkerson took FOX8 into the historic building and shared the team's vision of the future of downtown Winston-Salem.

"We're hoping, with this concept, the right people will see it and get excited about operating a food hall and coming to the space and opening a business as well," Wilkerson said.

A area couple of floors up is envisioned to be a co-working space, bringing entrepreneurs together in an environment they feel comfortable in.

"People are looking for flexible space at a more affordable price. Businesses can also rent out space," Wilkerson said. "We'll have a mix of private offices, work stations and open desk for people who are just in town for a few days."

So why do all of this?

It's a mutual love for their hometown.

"Winston is a team. Everybody is coming together and really just wanting to make it great," Wilkerson said.

But they also share a strong faith in what the city could be.

"This gives me a lot of hope. I think where people lack a vision, we've kind of filled that gap for them," Wilkerson said. "I think once they see this and see what it could be, it'll open their eyes."

The space was just put on the market on Monday, June 17.

They're now waiting for the right vendors and teams to come in, fill the space and start working on making it a reality.

FOX8 will monitor the progress and keep you updated on the transformation.